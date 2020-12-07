Dr. Deborah Birx says it's 'frustrating' to hear the public repeat false claims about COVID-19

Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coordinator of the coronavirus task force, said she is frustrated with the amount of COVID-19 misinformation she is hearing the general public repeat.

During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Birx said pieces of false information like “masks don’t work” and large gatherings don’t cause super-spreading events have been parroted at her

“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths,” she continued. “They are wrong, and you can see the evidence base.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coordinator of the coronavirus task force, said it is “frustrating” to hear the public “parrot back” fake COVID-19 information during a press conference.

Birx told NBC’s Meet the Press that dangerous pieces of misinformation like masks don’t work and large gatherings don’t cause super-spreading events are something she’s heard often as she’s travelled the country meeting with local government officials, healthcare providers, and community members ono their COVID-19 concerns.

“I hear community members parroting back those situations, parroting back that masks don’t work, parroting back that we should work towards herd immunity, parroting back that gatherings don’t result in super-spreading events,” Birx told NBC’s Meet the Press.

NEW: Dr. Deborah Birx dispels misinformation around Covid risks, says “our job is to constantly say, ‘those are myths.’” #MTP “It is frustrating because not only do we know what works, governors and mayors used those tools to stem the tide in the spring and the summer.” pic.twitter.com/38Dry1YFMg — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 6, 2020

“And I think our job is to constantly say those are myths,” she continued. “They are wrong, and you can see the evidence base.”

Birx’s comments come as COVID-19 rates across the US rise due to the winter holidays. The US exceeded over 100,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations this week for the first time since the first wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.