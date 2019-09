A friend of Hawaii Governor Neil Abercrombie (D) says that the governor told him: “There is no Barack Obama birth certificate in Hawaii, absolutely no proof at all that Obama was born in Hawaii.” This should keep the “birther” story alive for yet another week. We’ll provide a slide show shortly to bring you up to date on all the action.

