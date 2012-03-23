Birthers File Lawsuit In California To Get Obama Off The Ballot

The birthers are back.

A group of California residents who believe President Obama was born in Kenya have filed a lawsuit saying that he is not eligible to be on the November ballot, according to the Huffington Post.

The lawsuit was drafted by write-in presidential candidate John Albert Dummett and Markham Robinson of the American Independent Party of California, among others.

Dummett is a self-described “ordinary citizen,” whose political philosophy revolves around voting out “every single incumbent politician and replace him or her with common, ordinary American patriots.”

Dummett’s lawsuit is just the latest in a string of recent moves by birthers. America’s “toughest sheriff” Joe Arpaio announced recently that he and his Cold Case Posse has found new evidence that Obama was not born in the United States (no real word yet on what that evidence is). And a PPP poll taken earlier this month revealed that a large percentage of Republicans in Ohio, Georgia, and Tennessee believe that Obama is not American.

For the record, Obama put the kibosh on the birther controversy by showing his birth certificate which said he was born in Hawaii.

Well, at least we thought he did.

