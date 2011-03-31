Birther Smackdown: Two Columnists Go At It

The late John Chancellor, longtime anchorman of the NBC Nightly News, once said that 90% of life could be explained by incompetence, the other 10% by accident. His point was that conspiracy theories are almost always wrong.



The grand conspiracy of the present moment is the one supposedly hatched by President Obama and various people in his employ, who seek to “cover-up” the place of his birth. The allegation being that he was not born in the United States and thus his presidency (and everything he has done since taking office) is null and void.

The central piece of evidence that proves this “conspiracy” is the President’s unwillingness or inability to produce a birth certificate that satisfies the question once and for all. Mr. Obama has produced a “certificate of live birth” from a Hawaii hospital, but this document is apparently not good enough for the doubters.

San Diego.com put five questions to two of its columnists to resolve the question as best they could. The result is one person arguing that the “birthers” have a case and the other arguing that the “birthers” are crazy.

Enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.