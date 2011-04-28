TOP BIRTHER RESPONDS: Birth Certificate Doesn't Matter Because Obama Renounced His Citizenship In Indonesia

Photo: Courtesy of ObamaCrimes.com

Phil Berg, the attorney who filed the first birther lawsuits, said today that the release of President Barack Obama’s birth certificate does not resolve the issue of his presidential eligibility.Obama may have been born in Hawaii, Berg says, but he renounced his American citizenship when he was adopted by his stepfather Lolo Soetoro while living in Indonesia. Berg claims Obama’s Indonesian school records list him as an Islamic Indonesian named Barry Soetoro.



“I’m not that concerned with the birth certificate,” Berg told TBI this morning. “Unless there is evidence that he renounced his Indonesian citizenship, we believe he is an illegal president.”

The release of the birth certificate is a “good first step,” Berg said. “But I don’t think it solves all of our problems. At best, he is naturalized citizen, and a naturalized citizen cannot be president.”

Berg has changed his tune on the birth certificate issue after courts dismissed his 2008 and 2009 law suits that claimed Obama was actually born in Kenya. He says he is now getting ready to file a new suit that asserts Obama is an illegal alien.

Bear in mind, the former Pennsylvania prosecutor also sued President George W. Bush, claiming in 2004 that the president was complicit in the September 11 attacks.

