This Air Force Sergeant Was So Angry About Obama's Birth Certificate He Got Himself Discharged

Photo: birtherreport.com

Air Force Staff Sgt. Daryn Mora was so convinced Barrack Obama’s long form birth certificate was fake that he refused to show up for work until the real thing was produced and is now being discharged from service.According to Stars and Stripes, Moran became vocal about his birther beliefs, and drew officers attention, when he posted his views online.



Perhaps seeing the writing on the wall, Moran stopped reporting for duty August 11 and sat home waiting. On August 16 he posted his latest manifesto and a radio interview.

The short story is that this morning my wife gave myself and my two children our breakfast. I offered prayer in general terms and then specifically prayed for B. Obama. It seems strange to pray for my enemy…

In length, I’ve identified why I will not follow orders in the military anymore. Should B. Obama provide an original birth certificate from Hawaii that professionals prove valid, it would be nice to know he was born in our country, instead of still having no rational reason to believe he was.

But, all conversation about this is but rambling and a waste of time. Futile…I need B. Obama’s help to end it. Please pray for me.

The lengthy manifesto also mentions his office hadn’t called his house yet, but he expected the Air Force Security Forces anytime.

In a previous post Moran says he’s awaiting a medical discharge and one commenter writes that the Staff Sgt. was known for not getting along with his co-workers at Landstuhl Regional Medical centre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.