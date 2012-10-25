How Your Birthday Can Affect Your Chances Of Becoming A CEO

Born March 13th, 1956

Photo: Getty

Apparently, the month you were born in can determine the likelihood of your becoming a CEO.And no, this has nothing to do with astrology.



According to a study to be released in Economics Letters by business professors in Shanghai, Singapore, and Canada (h/t Inc Magazine), babies born in March and April are most likely to become CEOs, and babies born in June and July are the least likely to become CEOs.

They found this by compiling birthday info from 375 people that held CEO positions from 1992 to 2009. Only 12% were born in June or July, while 23.2% were born in March or April.

Here’s why they think this is happening:

Our evidence is consistent with the “relative-age effect” due to school admissions grouping together children with age differences up to one year, with children born in June and July disadvantaged throughout life by being younger than their classmates born in other months. Our results suggest that the relative-age effect has a long-lasting influence on career success.

All that said, you may want to consider holding your June baby back in pre-K for a year. Just in case.

