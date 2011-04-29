Chris Matthews Asks Tea Partier: How Would You Like Being Called A Foreigner?

With the release of President Obama‘s birth certificate, you would think that the issue would finally be over.



Unfortunately, that is simply not the case.

In an op-ed, Tea Party Nation founder Judson Phillips wrote that he still has doubts about the document that was produced.

Chris Matthews invited Phillips on Hardball last night and the two argued about just what Phillips meant by what he wrote.

Phillips accused Matthews of “taking it a little bit out of context here” and professing that he thought that Obama was a citizen.

“I have said for a number of months, before the release of the birth certificate, I thought the available evidence, such as it was, indicated he was born in Hawaii.”

That should have put the issue to rest, except that Phillips followed it up by noting that, while he doesn’t think it is a fake, “anything is possible.”

This seemed to infuriate Matthews.

“You like it if people come up and said you weren’t an American, do you think that’s funny? You think it’s funny to say a person is not an American, you think that’s a joke?”

“Suppose it is true and you’re just somebody having some fun with somebody, they walk up to you and say, ‘Hey, Judson Phillps, that’s kind of a funny where I come from. Are you really an American? I think you might not be, i fact its possible your birth certain was a fake. It’s possible, people that have the skills to create fake birth certificates, there is such a thing as Photo Shop.’ Do you like the sound of that when it’s directed at you?You like that? I wouldn’t.”

Now that the issue has been debunked for good, the best the birthers can do is talk out of both sides of their mouths, saying the President is, in fact, a citizen but then following that with a suggestion that, maybe, it isn’t really true after all.

Video below:



