Birth By BlackBerry: A Twitter Diary

What would possess a man to use Twitter through the birth of his twins?



Oddly enough, after a year-plus of blogblogblogging, we actually sort of get the impulse. But we’re also confident that our BlackBerry would have been smashed into shards very soon into the process. And we wouldn’t escape unscathed, either.

In any event we are fascinated to read today’s running commentary from Kieran Hawe, who handles SEO for MTV Networks. You can get the whole thing, including links to photos of young Kamran and Alanna, at Kieran’s Twitter stream. Great stuff. But we do hope he’s kidding about the live streaming. Congrats to all.

Update: Holy cow. As our commenters note below, someone has already live streamed their kid’s birth.

I am going to twitter the birth of my kids….top that social media wannabes

@pageoneresults not sure how close yet…coule be very soon or tomorrow am

doctor just came in and said c-section in 30 minutes…holy crap

Ok I am freaking out just a bit but my wife as cool as a cucumber

Its go time

Wife was just carted out and my scrubs are on….its go time

They said I can look at the operation….not sure if I want to

How long before I get busted for being on my blackberry in the operating room?

Operating rooms freak me out even though I am not having anything done.

Wife is the wizard behind the curtain…I feel helpless

Why am I sweating bullets

Ut oh…just got a dirty look…time to stop twittering

I am a dad of healthy twins

Thank you everyone for the congarts and best wishes….next time I will be live video streaming

