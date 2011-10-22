At Britain's First Privately-Run Prison, A Guard Has Lost Every Key

Photo: sean dreilinger via flickr

Prisoners at Birmingham Prison may have feared they would never get out of the slammer after a guard lost the keys to every cell in the building.The BBC reports that 1,400 prisoners spent almost the full day behind bars as a result of the misplacement. It is unknown if the keys have been found.



Authorities at the prison, which became the first in the UK to be taken over by a private company this month, say they have a contingency plan and there is no risk to public safety; a mass jailbreak is not expected.

The Daily Edge now reports that all the locks on each cell are being replaced as a precaution. The keys went missing a couple of days ago.

