It Only Takes 5 Lucky Trading Days To Make You Mega-Rich

The benefits of compound interest can be astronomical. But the opportunity costs of poor market-timing can be devastating.



If you consider this chart from Ticker Sense’s Laszlo Birinyi, you see that investing a dollar in the S&P500 in January 1962 would have got you $18.66 more if all you had done was buy and hold.

Miss the five worst days each year and you’d pocket a cool $15,468.

Photo: Ticker Sense

Don’t Miss: Morgan Stanley – The 20 Best Dividend Stocks In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.