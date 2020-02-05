Here's what the cast of 'Birds of Prey' looks like in real life

Claudette Barius/Warner Bros From left: Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell in ‘Birds of Prey.’

“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and focuses on the formation of an all-female vigilante group.

In real life, Robbie looks a bit different compared to the DC Comics character that she portrays on-screen.

The same is true for some of the costars, too.

“Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” is the latest film based on comic-book characters, and it features a star-studded cast.

“BoP” was directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie, who reprises her role as the titular character after making her debut in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” This time around, Harley explores her newfound freedom following her breakup with the Joker.

The film also shows the formation of the all-female vigilante group known as the Birds of Prey, which includes Harley, Black Canary, and the Huntress.

Here’s how the stars of “BoP” look in real life, compared to their on-screen appearances.

Margot Robbie returns as Harley Quinn, with ponytails, bangs, heavy eyeliner, and colourful outfits.

Claudette Barius/DC Comics Margot Robbie in ‘Birds of Prey.’

Robbie told BBC Radio 1 that it took approximately two and a half hours to transform into Harley with full-body paint, wigs, tattoos, scars and other alterations to her appearance.

In real life, Robbie has long, blonde hair with dark roots.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Margot Robbie at the world premiere of ‘Birds of Prey’ in London in January 2020.

Robbie has a partnership with the brand Chanel and often wears their outfits during red carpet appearances. She also tends to wear lighter makeup than her “BoP” character.

The actress starred on the Australian soap “Neighbours” and her breakout role came in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 Oscar-nominated film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Now, Robbie is an Oscar-nominated star thanks to her roles in “I, Tonya” (in which she portrayed real-life figure skater Tonya Harding) and “Bombshell” (based on the Fox News scandal centered on Roger Ailes).

Mary Elizabeth Winstead portrays Helena Bertinelli, also known as the Huntress.

Claudette Barius/ & DC Comics Mary Elizabeth Winstead in ‘Birds of Prey.’

Winstead’s character wields a crossbow, rides a motorcycle, and seeks revenge in the movie.

Similar to her character, Winstead has short, dark brown hair.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Mary Elizabeth Winstead at the world premiere of ‘Birds of Prey’ in London in January 2020.

Winstead has starred in the “Die Hard” movies, “Gemini Man,” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” with Marvel’s Brie Larson.

You might also recognise her for her roles on “Mercy Street” and “Fargo.”

Jurnee Smollett-Bell stars as Dinah Lance/Black Canary.

Warner Bros. Jurnee Smollett-Bell in ‘Birds of Prey.’

Dinah’s a street fighter and a singer at the Black Mask club in “Birds of Prey.” She can also do some serious damage with a supersonic blast often referred to as a “canary cry.”

Smollett-Bell has much shorter hair in real life, and it’s typically styled away from her face.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Jurnee Smollett-Bell at the world premiere of ‘Birds of Prey’ in London in January 2020.

Smollett-Bell has been acting since she was a child, and portrayed Michelle Tanner’s best friend named Denise on “Full House.”

She went on to play Jess Merriweather on “Friday Night Lights,” Heather Hall on “Parenthood,” and Nicole Wright on “True Blood.”

Rosie Perez plays Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) cop Renee Montoya.

Warner Bros. Rosie Perez in ‘Birds of Prey.’

In the comics, Renee becomes a vigilante known as The Question.

In real-life, Perez has bangs.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Rosie Perez at the world premiere of ‘Birds of Prey’ in London in January 2020.

Perez has been acting for decades and earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Carla Rodrigo in the 1993 movie “Fearless.”

She’s also guest-starred on shows like “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “The Cleveland Show,” in addition to being a co-host on “The View.”

Ella Jay Basco portrays Cassandra Cain in the movie.

Warner Bros. Ella Jay Basco in ‘Birds of Prey.’

Basco described her character as “a street girl without a family or a home, so she’s both really misguided and super independent.”

At the film’s London premiere, Basco wore colourful eye makeup.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Ella Jay Basco at the world premiere of ‘Birds of Prey’ in London in January 2020.

The 13-year-old actress previously appeared on “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Veep.” Basco’s role in “BoP” marks her film debut.

Ewan McGregor stars as the film’s villain, Roman Sionis.

Warner Bros. Ewan McGregor in ‘Birds of Prey.’

The narcissistic crime lord is also known as Black Mask.

McGregor’s hair is a bit longer than his character’s in real life.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Ewan McGregor in Los Angeles in January 2020.

“Star Wars” fans will recognise the actor for his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the franchise. He also starred in “Moulin Rouge!” and got a Golden Globe in 2018 for his role on “Fargo.”

Chris Messina portrays Victor Zsasz, Roman’s right-hand man.

Warner Bros. Chris Messina in ‘Birds of Prey.’

He has platinum hair and scars on his body that correspond to the number of victims he’s killed.

Messina dyed his hair for his “BoP” role, and his natural shade is brunette.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Chris Messina at the world premiere of ‘Birds of Prey’ in London in January 2020.

You might recognise the 45-year-old actor for his roles on “The Mindy Project” and “Sharp Objects.”

