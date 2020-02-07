'Birds of Prey' has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it nod to 'Suicide Squad' that could tell us more about the movie's sequel

Claudette Barius/ & DC Comics Harley Quinn spots a familiar face on the wall of the Gotham City Police Department in ‘Birds of Prey.’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn).”

When Harley Quinn heads to the Gotham City Police Department, there’s a poster of Captain Boomerang.

The character appeared in 2016’s “Suicide Squad.”

We’ll likely see the character again. Jai Courtney was cast in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad.”

Keep your eyes on the background of the Gotham City Police Department (GCPD) while watching “Birds of Prey.” You may just spot a familiar character.

When Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) stops by the GCPD looking for Cassandra Cain, you can see a wanted poster for one of her old “Suicide Squad” pals, Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney).

The poster is to the left of the screen and visible when Harley asks where to find Cassandra. Harley spots the poster on her way out of a room and quickly says, “Hey, I know that guy,” without saying anything else about the character.

Why is Captain Boomerang shown here? We’ll likely see him again in the next ‘Suicide Squad’ movie.



Warner Bros. Jai Courtney will appear at some length in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Captain Boomerang (aka Digger Harkness) was part of 2016’s “Suicide Squad” movie with Harley. After the characters are all incarcerated again by the film’s end, he was the only one screaming to be let back out.

“Birds of Prey” briefly acknowledges some of the events of “Suicide Squad,” including the collar Harley had to wear around her neck, referencing the Joker several times, as well as this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it poster.

Perhaps this is a fun Easter egg, but it’s likely a nod to the character’s return in 2021’s “The Suicide Squad.”

In September 2019, director James Gunn announced a cast of 24 people who will be in his version of the film. Courtney’s name was at the top of the list.

Other than Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman (who played Rick Flag), and Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), he’s one of the few cast members returning for the new iteration of the film.

If the “Birds of Prey” reference is any indication of what Captain Boomerang may be up to, it looks like he’s currently wanted by Gotham police. Maybe we’ll see him on the run from Amanda Waller or the cops in Gunn’s upcoming film.

