Harley Quinn is ditching her signature baseball bat in 'Birds of Prey' and another character is taking it over

Warner Bros. Harley Quinn is giving her bat over to another character in ‘Birds of Prey.’

Harley Quinn is ditching her “Suicide Squad” baseball bat in “Birds of Prey” and it looks like her new pal Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) will be taking it over.

The DC Universe space at New York Comic Con had several props on display from the upcoming Warner Bros. movie. Among them were Harley’s bat and the mallet she’ll be using.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Here are the props that were on display at the DCU loft at NYCC.

Near each prop was a small description about how it will appear in the movie. The one which accompanied Harley’s bat took us by surprise.

It reads: “In Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),’ Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell) takes a liking to Harley Quinn’s (Margot Robbie) ‘Goodnight Bat’ from ‘Suicide Squad.'”

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Here’s a closer look at the props and their descriptions.

In addition to her canary ultrasonic scream, Black Canary is a martial artist. She usually doesn’t carry around a bat.

But if you go back and look at the first full “Birds of Prey” trailer again, you can see Black Canary holding Harley’s bat in a brief second.

Warner Bros. You may have thought Black Canary was just holding this bat briefly in the ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer, but it seems like she may be holding onto it more permanently.

We’re not surprised Harley is ditching the bat. In the trailer, Harley declares that she and the Joker have broken up and she’s cutting all ties with him. That means, so long bat.

Instead, Harley will wield a version of her iconic mallet, which was featured in “Batman the Animated Series” and in the comics.

Warner Bros. The mallet was also featured in ‘Suicide Squad.’

Those weren’t the only props on display. Expect to see other characters in “Birds of Prey” with some of Harley’s former items. Police detective Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), will use Harley’s fur covered brass knuckles in the film.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider, Warner Bros. You can see Renee Montoya wearing Harley Quinn’s brass knuckles here.

Harley will also wear roller skates inspired by her comic-book look in the film during a Roller Derby scene.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Harley’s roller skates remind us of the ones her character wears in the comics.

She won’t give away all of her fun toys. Finally, Harley has a few grenades from the past she holds onto. Maybe she’ll use them to blow up Ace Chemicals, the place where her ex notoriously became the Joker.

In the trailer, Harley is seen walking away from an explosion at Ace Chemicals.

Kirsten Acuna/Insider Harley will have a few grenades in ‘Birds of Prey.’

“Birds of Prey” is in theatres Friday, February 7.

