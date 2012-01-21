A Copy Of The World's Most Expensive Book Just Sold For $7.9 Million—Here's A Peek Inside

Matthew Kassel
Bald Eagle

John James Audubon, the world’s most famous ornithologist, is known to have said that a day in which he killed fewer than 100 birds was a day wasted. So why is he so renowned?

Because the beautiful watercolor bird paintings he left us (mainly done from dead, wired birds) so vividly depict the natural opulence of the United States in the early half of the 19th century–before photography had turned to colour and zoom–that maybe we can forgive him his profligacy.

There are roughly 200 original sets of Audubon’s 435 paintings, assembled in book form as Birds of America. This morning, an edition was sold at a Christie’s auction for $7.9 million. Another edition of the book sold last year for $11.5 million at a Sotheby’s auction, making it the most expensive printed book ever sold.

The Wild Turkey

The Carolina Parrot

The Canada Goose

The Snowy Owl

The American White Pelican

The Columbia Jay

The Wood Duck

The White Headed or Bald Eagle

The American Flamingo

The Fish Hawk

The Iceland or Jer Falcon

The Little Blue Heron

The Books

Intrigued?

Now check out 50 of the most impressive luxury purchases of the past year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.