Here's A Birds-Eye View From A Black Hawk Helicopter

This incredible photo captures the daily view of a US soldier from a Black Hawk helicopter.

The first generation of Black Hawk helicopters entered the US Army in 1979. Since then, the helicopter has been modified for use with the US Airforce, Navy, and Coast Guard.

Black Hawks are twin engine, four rotor utility helicopters that are used in a diverse set of missions. They have seen action in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and, perhaps most famously, in a failed peace keeping effort in Somalia.

Today, 25 nations around the world rely on Black Hawk helicopters for their multi-mission support capabilities.

