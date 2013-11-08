The Best Photo From Twitter's IPO Is This Amazing, Birds-Eye View Of The Founders

Twitter went public this morning and a lot of photos and interviews have been emerging from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

But this birds-eye view of Twitter’s founders and CEO captured by a NYSE camera is the best photo by far.

Check it out:

@NYSEcam Dick Costolo, Biz Stone, Jack Dorsey and Evan Williams are all looking up at the camera.

