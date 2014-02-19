Birds Eye Created Hashtag-Shaped Potatoes To Help Remind You Of The Internet

In case you were ever worried you one day may be nostalgic for the days of Twitter and Instagram, Birds Eye is hoping to remind you of your Internet experiences with artful tater tots with their new hashtag-shaped potatoes.

“The addition of Mashtags to our food range is an exciting development for Birds Eye. Social media is all about conversation and we’re confident Mashtags will resonate across various groups of people,” said Pete Johnson, senior brand manager at Birds Eye.

He adds: “We’re constantly looking for ways to innovate and inspire consumers and hope that Mashtags will get people talking around the table and help to make mealtimes more enjoyable.”

Billed as ‘#NEW’ and ‘#Tasty’, Mashtags will be available in Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and other stores starting in March 2014.

Now you can eat what you tweet.

