Birdman's Post-Game Pose Is Just One Reason Fans Love To Hate The Miami Heat

After winning the NBA championship, Chris “Birdman” Andersen struck a pose that is certain to ruffle a few feathers.



Even though the Heat didn’t take off until they signed Birdman, this was still considered the team of the Big Three, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh.

And yet, after winning their second straight title, there was Birdman, with all his tattoos, wearing a Miami Heat championship cap, and glasses that read “Champs” across the front with a scowl on his face. And Heat haters will rally…

