'Birdman' wins best picture

Fox Searchlight Michael Keaton and Edward Norton in ‘Birdman.’

There we have it!

“Birdman” beat out “Boyhood” to win the best picture Oscar at the 87th Academy Awards.

All award season it has been a battle between the two films from Alejandro González Iñárritu and Richard Linklater, respectively.

“The Imitation Game,” “Selma,” “The Theory of Everything,” “American Sniper,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and “Whiplash” were also vying for best picture.

“Birdman,” about a washed up actor (Michael Keaton) as he tries to make a comeback on the Broadway stage, stars Keaton, Edward Norton, Emma Stone, and Zach Galifianakis.

The entire movie was filmed in 30 days, and was made to look like a continuous one shot.

“Birdman” was nominated for nine Oscars including best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, and best original screenplay.

