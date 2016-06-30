Rap mogul Birdman claims he sleeps on a million dollars in cash every night

ESPN Birdman on ESPN’s ‘Highly Questionable.’

Cash Money executive Birdman appeared on ESPN’s “Highly Questionable” on Tuesday to answer a number of questions regarding his wealth, including whether he

“had a million dollars that [he] actually slept on.”

“I still sleep on a million dollars cash,” Birdman insisted. “That’s just a ‘fatuation for me in life. I do that and I’m gonna do that until I die.”

When pressed on the idea by hosts Bomani Jones and Dan Le Batard — who contended, quite reasonably, that sleeping on cash can’t be a very comfortable way for a millionaire to sleep — Birdman continued to elaborate on his decadent sleeping arrangement.

“I got a million dollars on my mattress, under my sheets,” Birdman explained. “I just feel the need to do that. I was fortunate to be blessed to be able to do it and I sleep on it every night with my Versace bedspread on top of it.”

While Jones and Le Batard eventually seemed to go along with the concept, not everyone was so convinced.

Rapper Lil Wayne — who became estranged from Birdman and Cash Money in 2014 due to a dispute over the release of his album “Tha Carter V” — took to Twitter and made a hilarious jab at Birdman and his supposed “Cash Money” mattress.

highly questionable is hiiiiiighly questionable today

— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 28, 2016

Watch the whole “Highly Questionable” segment below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.