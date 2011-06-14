This Rap CEO Just Lost A $2 Million Bet On The Miami Heat

Photo: Twitter

Bryan “Birdman” Williams, the CEO and founder of Cash Money Records, has been bragging for the last week or so that he bet $2 million on the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals.As we now know, it didn’t pay off.



Birdman — who is a rapper himself and helped release albums by artists like Bow Wow and Lil Wayne — has not responded to the defeat, but judging by this picture that he put up on Twitter last night after the game … he’s going to be just fine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.