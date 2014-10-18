It Took Michael Keaton About 27 Seconds To Decide To Be In 'Birdman'

Fox Searchlight Michael Keaton in ‘Birdman.’

It didn’t take Michael Keaton a long time to board “Birdman,” the actor’s new film out this weekend.

During a panel at New York Comic Con for the film, Keaton shared the story of how he was cast in director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s movie about a washed-up actor Riggan Thomson (Keaton) hoping to rejuvenate his career with a Broadway play.

Keaton said he first learned about “Birdman” while filming another movie which he flew home in the middle of shooting to discuss.

“I got a call saying, ‘Alejandro was making a movie,'” said Keaton. “I was working on a movie and they said, ‘well, unfortunately, you probably can’t fly home because you’re in the middle of making this movie’ and when his name was mentioned, I said, ‘Well, maybe I should find a way to fly home because, like I’m sure Edward [Norton], I’m a big, big fan of his movies.”

The actor said it took him less than 30 seconds to decide to star in the movie after dinner with Iñárritu who has made movies including “Babel” and “21 Grams.”

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Edward Norton and Michael Keaton at the ‘Birdman’ panel at New York Comic Con.

“So, it was that simple. I flew home and they wouldn’t … they couldn’t tell me what it was about and now that I’ve done the movie I understand why they couldn’t explain it because I’m not sure what happened,” he said.

“I went and had a dinner with him [Iñárritu] and it was very pleasant and very interesting,” Keaton said. “If you’ve ever spoken with him, you’d know why. He’s just a very interesting, extremely passionate guy which is contagious. At the end of the evening he said, ‘Well, here. Read this.’ It took me about, I don’t know, 27 seconds to decide, ‘Yeah, I want to do this.'”

“Birdman” opens this weekend in Los Angeles and New York in limited release. The film has been receiving rave reviews. The film holds a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can check out our review here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.