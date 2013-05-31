Miami Heat Player Chris 'Birdman' Anderson Somehow Wasn't Ejected For This Cheap Shot Against The Pacers

The Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 90-79 last night thanks to an extraordinary second half from LeBron James.



But Miami caught a huge break earlier in the game when Chris “Birdman” Anderson avoided ejection despite hip-checking Tyler Hansbrough to the ground from behind and then pushing him in the chest.

It could have easily been called a flagrant-2 (which would have led to an ejection). We saw JR Smith get ejected for a less-ambiguous cheap shot earlier in the playoffs.

The refs called a flagrant-1, and Birdman stayed in the game.

Here’s the video (the cheap shot comes at the 35-second mark):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.