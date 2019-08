A man in California says he has created a bicycle that is healthier, safer, and faster than a normal bike – because you ride it on your stomach.

John Aldridge, the creator of the Bird of Prey Bicycle, claims his bike is the “fastest racing bicycle in the world.”

The product can be bought online for around £4000.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

