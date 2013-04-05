Shanghai Authorities Kill More Than 20,000 Birds

We mentioned earlier that rising bird flu fears caused the Hong Kong market to tank (especially Hong Kong airlines) last night.



Via Shanghai Daily, here’s a sample of what authorities are doing to stem the spread of the disease.

A total of 20,536 chickens, ducks, geese and pigeons from a live poultry trading zone in Shanghai were slaughtered after the H7N9 virus was detected there, Shanghai authorities said today.

Huhuai Agricultural Products Wholesale Market, located at Dongjing Township of Songjiang District, was closed earlier this morning after the H7N9 bird flu virus was detected from samples of pigeons in the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.