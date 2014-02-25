Watch The Moment A Bird Crashed Through The Windshield Of An Aeroplane In Florida

A pilot was flying a small plane into Fort Myers at 170 miles per hour on Saturday when a bird crashed through his windshield, completely shattering it, NBC 2 reports.

Pilot Rob Weber was able to land the plane safely, though broken glass cut his forehead.

The entire incident was caught on camera:

You can see Weber’s glasses flying as the bird crashes through the window.

Check out a GIF of the crash:

Weber told NBC: “You’re sitting there waiting for a bird to come in. Never did see him. All of the sudden the window just explodes. I don’t know if he was diving or what happened when I got him.”

