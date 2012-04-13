Pretty In Pink And Pumped Up Kicks: Tour Birchbox's Beautiful Office

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Birchbox provides monthly beauty boxes to more than 100,000 people and it just announced some big, manly news as it prepares to continue to grow its operation. We recently checked out this company which is taking over the beauty industry and changing the way people shop.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.