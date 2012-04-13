Pretty In Pink And Pumped Up Kicks: Tour Birchbox's Beautiful Office

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Birchbox provides monthly beauty boxes to more than 100,000 people and it just announced some big, manly news as it prepares to continue to grow its operation. We recently checked out this company which is taking over the beauty industry and changing the way people shop.
The office takes up about half the floor. There is a lot of pink, from wardrobes to wall pieces. Walking towards us are Julia Vineyard, who gave us our tour, and Birchbox Co-Founder Hayley Barna.
There are different art pieces on the wall and many are Birchbox themed. This painting was done by the mother of one of the employees.
One of the perks of working at a company that provides samples of the hottest new make up is the extra free samples.
While there is certainly a feminine feel to much of the office, Birchbox caters to some male visitors.
The kitchen is maintained by the Birchbox team. From the newest interns to the founders, everyone gets put on the schedule.
In the office one of the first things we notice is this gong. It is sounded on special occasions; whenever a team accomplishes something big they get to ring it.
There are all these pink shoes around the office. You get a pair if you have been at the company for a year.
And there are plenty of male employees. David Morrison, originally from Sydney, Australia, is a Product Manager who has been with the company for 6 months.
Stephanie Kim is a Creative Intern and is also still a student of Graphic Design at Parsons. She is cutting up some cards for Birchboxes.
This wacky ugly-bot was a gift from a friends that makes her happy. Next to it is a bottle of Dom to be drunk when Birchbox reaches some of its goals, she didn't want to share which ones.
It is an office full of strong women! That is Co-Founder and Co-CEO Katia Beauchamp in the front doing push ups.
