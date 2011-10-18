Ding Dong! Birchbox Arriving At Men's Doors This Winter

Photo: Birchbox

When we reported BirchBox’s $10.5 million round of financing this summer, we mentioned the money might be used to expand the line beyond women’s cosmetics.We’ve learned that BirchBox will start delivering products to men as well, just in time for the holidays.



Claire Paull, VP of PR and Strategic Partnerships at BirchBox confirmed the news. It’s not clear if the men’s holiday package will be a test or a full-on product launch.

We spoke with one of the companies that will be featured in the holiday box, Jack Black. Jack Black is a skincare and grooming company for men.

“Birchbox has had a lot of success with the concept for women,” Jack Black cofounder and Executive VP of Sales Jeff Dandurand told us. “We think that might translate into something that could happen with men down the road. It is an opportunity for us to test the water with this holiday set they’re offering. We’ll get our brand exposed.”

Dandurand says he’s been called by at least four other men’s monthly-box-at-your-door companies. JackBlack will be testing HisBlackBox as well as Birchbox this winter. HisBlackBox is in beta and has 500-600 male subscribers.

A lot of startups have tried without much success to deliver monthly supplies to men, so we’ll be interested to see how the BirchBox brand translates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.