Birchbox Is Opening Its First Retail Store, And Here's What It Looks Like

Rebecca Borison
Katia Beauchamp Birchbox Colour Portrait IllustrationMike Nudelman/Business InsiderBirchbox cofounder Katie Beauchamp.

The popular discovery ecommerce platform Birchbox is venturing into the world of brick-and-mortar retail, according to a statement from the company.

Four years after starting the online subscription service, Birchbox is opening up a 4,500-square-foot store in Soho. The store is opening July 11.

“We wanted to build another channel to help create a robust shopping experience for our customers,” Birchbox cofounder Katia Beauchamp told Business Insider. “From content, to organisation, to personalisation, we applied the insight and feedback from our hundreds of thousands of customers to better understand what makes them tick to create a customer-first, holistic offline shopping experience.”

According to Beauchamp, the store incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a personalised shopping experience. Customers will get the same curated experience in the physical store as they would through the online service.

Katia Beauchamp and Hayley Barna launched Birchbox in 2010.

Birchbox started off as a subscription service that sends customers a box of beauty samples every month.

But now the startup is expanding and opening its first bricks-and-mortar store.

The store is located in SoHo at 433 West Broadway, and it opens Friday, July 11.

The store uses a vertical merchandising strategy, so products will be organised by categories, not brands.

A BYOB section of the store will let you build your own Birchbox of five sample size products for $US15.

The store also has a 'Try Bar' where you can experiment with different products before buying them.

Touchscreens across the store will let shoppers flip through product reviews and recommendations.

Now that you've seen their retail store...

Take a look at what's actually inside a Birchbox»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.