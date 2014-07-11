Birchbox Is Opening Its First Retail Store, And Here's What It Looks Like

The popular discovery ecommerce platform Birchbox is venturing into the world of brick-and-mortar retail, according to a statement from the company.

Four years after starting the online subscription service, Birchbox is opening up a 4,500-square-foot store in Soho. The store is opening July 11.

“We wanted to build another channel to help create a robust shopping experience for our customers,” Birchbox cofounder Katia Beauchamp told Business Insider. “From content, to organisation, to personalisation, we applied the insight and feedback from our hundreds of thousands of customers to better understand what makes them tick to create a customer-first, holistic offline shopping experience.”

According to Beauchamp, the store incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a personalised shopping experience. Customers will get the same curated experience in the physical store as they would through the online service.

