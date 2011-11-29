The Dos And Don'ts Of Make-Up For The Office [VIDEO]

How do you know if your make-up is too much for the office or a business meeting?
Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp, the founders of beauty startup Birchbox, share their tips for make-up at the workplace — what’s appropriate and what might be crossing the line.
Watch below.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Lindsay Campbell
Don’t Miss:
• How Birchbox Is Taking Over The Beauty Industry And Changing The Way You Shop
• SEAMLESS: How Every Lazy, Hungry Person’s favourite Site Came To Be And Where It’s Headed
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.