The Dos And Don'ts Of Make-Up For The Office [VIDEO]

How do you know if your make-up is too much for the office or a business meeting?



Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp, the founders of beauty startup Birchbox, share their tips for make-up at the workplace — what’s appropriate and what might be crossing the line.

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Lindsay Campbell

