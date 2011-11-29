US

The Dos And Don'ts Of Make-Up For The Office [VIDEO]

Kamelia Angelova

How do you know if your make-up is too much for the office or a business meeting?

Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp, the founders of beauty startup Birchbox, share their tips for make-up at the workplace — what’s appropriate and what might be crossing the line.

Watch below.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Lindsay Campbell

