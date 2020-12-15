Bipartisan group of lawmakers roll out 2 separate stimulus bills containing $908 billion in economic relief, breaking off the most disputed issues in a bid to strike a deal

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Sen. Joe Manchin (R), Democrat of West Virginia, hands a poster describing a proposal for a Covid relief bill to US Senator Mark Warner (L), Democrat of Virginia, alongside a bipartisan group of Democrat and Republican members of Congress as they announce the proposal on Capitol Hill.

The bipartisan group of senators leading efforts to pass a COVID-19 relief measure introduced two separate bills on Monday.

The $US748 billion package contained enhanced unemployment insurance for 16 weeks and small business aid.

The group broke off another plan which included a liability shield to prevent employers from getting sued over the virus as well as $US160 billion in federal aid to state and local governments.

Lawmakers are running up against deadlines for the expiration of federal assistance programs on evictions, unemployment, and paid leave later this month.

The bipartisan group of lawmakers spearheading efforts to pass a coronavirus relief plan this month unveiled the legislation on Monday. The moderate senators broke off $US160 billion in aid to state and local governments as well as a liability shield sheltering firms from virus-related lawsuits into a separate plan.

Isolating those components from the new $US748 billion proposal may increase the odds of a breakthrough as Congress enters a make-or-break week on stimulus negotiations. Both chambers have until midnight Friday to pass another funding agreement to keep the government open. Congressional leaders are aiming to attach a pandemic relief bill to the annual spending package.

“There’s an awful lot of you who thought it couldn’t be done,” Sen. Joe Manchin said at a press conference introducing the legislation.

The bills excluded a fresh round of $US1,200 direct payments for Americans. Per a summary of the proposal, the $US748 billion package contains:

$US300 billion in funds to renew the Paycheck Protection program for small businesses.

$US82 billion in funds for K-12 and higher education assistance.

Funding for $US300 weekly enhanced unemployment insurance for 16 weeks from the end of December until early April.

An additional 16 weeks for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for gig workers and independent contractors past their December expiration date.

$US25 billion in emergency rental assistance and a one-month eviction moratorium until Jan. 31.

Congress hasn’t acted since the spring when it approved $US3 trillion in economic relief spending as the pandemic crashed into the US economy. Coronavirus cases have climbed rapidly over the past month, and nearly 300,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer embraced the $US908 billion bipartisan framework earlier this month in a major concession from previous demands for a multitrillion dollar relief package. Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have pushed for a slimmer aid plan that would direct the bulk of federal dollars towards small businesses, vaccine distribution, and schools.

Yet the liability shield and state aid quickly emerged as the main hurdles to a deal as negotiations continued. Democrats are warning of more layoffs among public workers if the federal government doesn’t provide emergency relief, which most Republicans are against. Meanwhile, the liability shield sought by the GOP is fiercely opposed by Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he could support dropping both provisions from the relief package last week, a suggestion that Democratic congressional leaders panned.

Asked by reporters on Capitol Hill Monday whether she was open to dropping state and local aid in bipartisan talks, Pelosi responded: “I very much support state and local.”

Congress is running up against the expiration of several federal rescue programs in two weeks and it has little margin for error in the few legislative days left on its calendar. Some economists are raising concerns about the plan’s attempt to build a bridge for individuals and small businesses only until early next year.

“I wouldn’t calibrate fiscal policy for three to four months,” Ernie Tedeschi, a policy economist at Evercore ISI, said in an interview. “Three to four months is a very optimistic assessment of when the vaccine will be widely distributed and when people will be comfortable going back to work.”

Nearly 12 million people are at risk of losing jobless aid on the day after Christmas without a renewal of federal unemployment programs. In addition, an eviction moratorium and paid sick and family leave programs are also expiring this month.

