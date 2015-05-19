The guy who created 'Mass Effect' is now in charge of games on Microsoft's futuristic new holographic computer

Hudson Video game designer Casey Hudson is now in charge of developing games and apps for HoloLens

Video game designer Casey Hudson, the man who came up with the creative vision for BioWare’s smash hit “Mass Effect,” is starting a new career effective today with his appointment as Creative Director for Microsoft Studios, according to a company press release.

To date, the “Mass Effect” series has sold more than 14 million copies, but Hudson has a new creative mandate at Microsoft: Develop new games and experiences for Microsoft HoloLens, the company’s upcoming super-cool, super-crazy holographic computer.

In a Q&A prepared by Microsoft and attached to that press release, Hudson said that he was fortunate enough to try an early demo of the Microsoft HoloLens ahead of its official announcement.

“These first experiences cemented my belief that holographic computing was where I needed to be,” Hudson said. “There’s no end to the potential of this technology, and I look forward to being able to influence the full-spectrum experience on HoloLens, from hardware to OS, to applications and games.”

Microsoft How Microsoft envisions games like ‘Minecraft’ on the HoloLens.

Microsoft and Hudson’s ex-employer BioWare have always been two companies that were close. The original “Mass Effect” debuted on Microsoft’s Xbox 360 console way back in 2007, though the series would eventually make its way to PC, Sony PlayStation 3, and the Nintendo Wii U. Before that, the hugely popular “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” — which Hudson also worked on — was an exclusive title for the original Xbox video game console in 2003.

Amazon A screenshot from Mass Effect 2

“The games I’ve worked on have found the greatest success on Xbox, and it’s my preferred way to play games,” Hudson says in the Q&A.

Games like Minecraft are already looking like the killer app for HoloLens — after all, video games have been teaching people to interact with virtual worlds for many, many years.

HoloLens is a brand new product that’s never been tried before, and it’s going to be crucial that Microsoft gives people a familiar way in. The hire of Hudson speaks to a focus on gaming with HoloLens, showing that when it comes to finding the right approach to getting people on board, Microsoft is willing to make a few calculated calibrations.

