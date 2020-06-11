This $172 'space-age' face shield that protects against coronavirus raised nearly $300,000 on Indiegogo and is shipping by end of June — see how it works

VYZR BioVyzr.

Vyzr is selling a PPE shield with an air purifying system to protect against coronavirus.

The BioVyzr concept raised nearly $US300,000 on Indiegogo, and early backers are supposed to get their shields in June.

The product is on sale for $US172.

Face masks aren’t the only protective gear to prevent the coronavirus. Toronto-based Vyzr Technologies created the BioVyzr, a shield that covers the wearer’s face and protects against droplets and pathogens.

With what Vyzr calls a “space-age aesthetic,” the BioVyzr is a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR), a device typically used only in industrial and healthcare settings. The company says a PAPR can often cost as much as $US1800, but the BioVyzr is selling for a relatively low $US172. For comparison, N95 masks, which are out of stock in much of the world, can cost around $US40.

Since April, the campaign to build the BioVyzr has raised $US295,367 on Indiegogo. The first batch of shields is set to ship out to early Indiegogo backers by the end of the month.

Here’s how it works.

The shield is made of Neoprene and vinyl, with an anti-fogging face shield.

It has an N95 air filter, and a fan that lasts up to 12 hours to purify air.

Fans draw in outside air through N95 filters while also filtering out air from inside the shield.

The airtight seal prevents pathogens from getting in, but is also functional in all weather as a kind of rain coat and hood.

Including the battery pack, the BioVyzr weighs about three lbs.

Like non-medical face masks, BioVyzr prevents the wearer from touching their face and spreading their own germs, while it also protects the wearer like an N95 mask.

There is one child size and one adult size, each with adjustable straps.

It has hooks for attaching hand sanitizer, and a USB port to charge the suit while wearing it.

The transparent face shield portion allows for peripheral vision and visibility.

Vyzr actually developed two BioVyzrs, one for healthcare workers, and one for everyone else. For every regular mask purchase, the company will donate one to healthcare workers.

Vyzr suggests wearing the shield in all kinds of situations, including airports, public transportation, at work, and more.

