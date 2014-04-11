Biotech Stocks Are Getting Smashed

Bloomberg.com iShares Biotechnology Index

The stock market is selling off today, and once again it’s being led down by the momentum stocks.

One red-hot industry that continues to get smoked is biotechnology.

The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) is down a whopping 6.1%.

Among the big losers are Alexion Pharmaceuticals (-7.4%), Gilead Sciences (-6.8%), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (-6.1%).

“I frankly just don’t know why biotech is off so much today,” said Mark Schoenebaum, a biotech and pharmaceuticals analyst for ISI Group.

The IBB index is now down 19% from its February high.

The industry has seen huge numbers of IPOs in the last year, which has some folks wondering if this is just the bursting of a bubble.

Meanwhile, the industry analysts have generally remained bullish on the industry based on the long-term profit potential of drugs in the developmental and regulatory pipeline.

“Large cap biotech is now trading at a 2015 and 2016 PE discount to the S&P500!” exclaimed Credit Suisse’s Ravi Mehrotra and Koon Ching in a recent note to clients.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.