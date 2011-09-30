Biotech Ideas: 8 Biotech Companies Awaiting FDA Approval/Rejection By End of 2011

(By Alexander Crawford)



One of the biggest news events for biotech and pharma firms is the FDA approval or rejection of a newly developed drug. It often takes 10 or more years and hundreds of millions of dollars to develop and clinically test a drug, so the success of that drug is sometimes pivotal to a small biotech firm’s existence.

Although larger pharma companies are more hedged against possible FDA rejection, the difference between approval and rejection from the FDA can mean billions of dollars for a company. As you can imagine, analysts try very hard to predict these decisions ahead of time.

A word of warning: because the process of bringing a drug to market is so long, there are many milestones along the path to price in likely approval or rejection.

If the market recognises very encouraging Phase III trial results, for instance, an FDA approval may already be mostly priced in by the time of actual approval.

Still, there is always uncertainty until the FDA announces their decision.

Below we list 9 biotech or pharma companies that are awaiting a decision from the FDA on a New Drug Application (NDA). We list the drug and decision target date, as well as other interesting data on the company stock.

Which of these companies do you think will soon enjoy FDA marketing approval?

List sorted by date.

1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Develops, and delivers innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Market cap of $52.69B. On or by 10/28/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug Dapagliflozin to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus. Offers a good dividend, and appears to have good liquidity to back it up—dividend yield at 4.27%, current ratio at 1.99, and quick ratio at 1.79. The stock has gained 17.36% over the last year.

2. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX): Engages in the development, commercialization, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centres. Market cap of $179.54M. On or by 10/28/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug Exparel to treat postsurgical pain management. The stock has had a good month, gaining 18.41%.

3. pSivida Corp. (PSDV): Develops drug delivery products that are administered by implantation, injection, or insertion. Market cap of $85.70M. On or by 11/12/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug ILUVIEN to treat diabetic macular edema. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.46). The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 6.09% below its SMA20, 7.99% below its SMA50, and 6.35% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 6.98% over the last week.

4. BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BPAX): Develops products for female sexual health and oncology. Market cap of $269.52M. On or by 11/14/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug Bio-T-Gel to treat low testosterone. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 15.29% (equivalent to 5.45 days of average volume). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 10.58% over the last week.

5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Develops, produces, and markets generic drugs; and proprietary branded pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic categories and active pharmaceutical ingredients worldwide. Market cap of $33.16B. On or by 11/14/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug Bio-T-Gel to treat low testosterone. The stock is currently stuck in a downtrend, trading 8.61% below its SMA20, 13.65% below its SMA50, and 25.71% below its SMA200. It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 8.61% over the last week.

6. Incyte Corporation (INCY): Focuses on the discovery and development of proprietary small molecule drugs for hematologic and oncology indications, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Market cap of $1.74B. On or by 12/03/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug Ruxolitinib to treat myelofibrosis. This is a risky stock that is significantly more volatile than the overall market (beta = 2.44). The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 13.17% (equivalent to 10.7 days of average volume). It’s been a rough couple of days for the stock, losing 5.73% over the last week.

7. Antares Pharma Inc. (AIS): Focuses on self-injection pharmaceutical products and technologies, and topical gel-based products. Market cap of $230.27M. On or by 12/08/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug Anturol gel to treat overactive bladder. The stock is a short squeeze candidate, with a short float at 7.44% (equivalent to 5.99 days of average volume). The stock has gained 55.94% over the last year.

8. Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY): Develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. Market cap of $41.76B. On or by 12/20/11, the FDA should make a decision on the company’s drug Florbetapir, an agent to help detect beta-amyloid plaque associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Offers a good dividend, and appears to have good liquidity to back it up—dividend yield at 5.43%, current ratio at 1.73, and quick ratio at 1.4. The stock has gained 5.53% over the last year.

