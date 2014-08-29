You Can Now Play One Of The Greatest Games Of All Time, 'Bioshock,' On Your iPhone And iPad

“Bioshock,” one of the most highly regarded games of the last decade, has finally arrived on iPhone and iPad.

The original “Bioshock,” first released in 2007, was praised for its engaging narrative and its beautifully eerie underwater setting of Rapture, a utopia turned horrifying nightmare.

The first-person shooter thrusts you into the 1960’s world of cold-hearted objectivist Andrew Ryan, the man responsible for Rapture’s creation.

When your hero first enters the city, you learn that the citizens of Rapture have since devolved, like the environment itself, which is now teeming with genetically modified Splicers, creepy Little Sisters, and their iconic guardians, the legendary Big Daddies.

It’s your job to escape.

The iPhone and iPad version of the game is a full port of the original game and will feature Bluetooth controller support, which will offer a more familiar experience than the alternate touch-screen controls.

You can download Bioshock for $US14.99 over at the App Store.

To get a better sense of the gameplay, you can check out the official launch trailer for the new version of “Bioshock” or take a look at the screenshots below.

