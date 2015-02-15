These bionic suits are changing the lives of people who never thought they'd walk again

Retired Army sergeant Theresa Hannigan lost the use of her legs as a result of her time in the service. More than seven years ago, Matthew Tilford suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralysed from the waist below.

Today, both Theresa and Matthew are walking again thanks to the game-changing technology developed by ReWalk Robotics and Ekso Bionics. Both companies have developed bionic suits that give people with lower limb disabilities the ability to stand up and walk again.

Produced by Will Wei and Graham Flanagan. Edited by Will Wei. Series editor: Sam Rega.



