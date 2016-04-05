This incredible bionic suit makes you feel like a 75-year-old

The U.S. Census indicated that there will be more Americans older than 65 than those younger than 5 by 2020. Applied Mind’s Bran Ferren created a bionic suit that replicates the ailments that the elderly experience as they get older. The suit is part of Genworth’s Ageing Experience, an exhibit designed to get younger Americans thinking about the struggles of an ageing population.

Produced by Kevin Reilly and Chris Weller

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.