This Stove For The Developing World Also Charges Cell Phones

Photo: BioLite

Three billion people worldwide cook on open fires contributing to more than 1.5 million premature deaths each year from smoke inhalation. The low-cost, cleaner cooking stove by BioLite provides a simple solution and doubles as a charging station for cell phones and LED lights. The HomeStove uses a chip called a thermoelectric generator that converts heat to electricity. This, in turn, powers an internal fan that oxygenates the fire for secondary combustion. That fan creates the smokeless fire to generate electricity from the heat of the fire. This electricity is used to cool down the fire and to power a USB enabled charging device, called the Power Module, so electronic devices can also be charged.



