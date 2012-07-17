This Gizmo Lets You Charge Your iPhone With Fire

Photo: BioLite
Available for order today is the BioLite CampStove.The CampStove is able to charge any USB-powered device such as smartphones, LED lights, GPS, and many others.
CampStove maker BioLite says that the device lights quickly and it burns sticks, pine cones, pellets and other “Bio Mass.”
We first heard about this awesome device at 9to5 Mac.
The CampStove also folds for easy packing, weighs only 2 pounds, and retails for $129.
The fire can be used to cook while it charges your devices. Place a kettle over the flame and you'll have boiling water in minutes.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.