This Gizmo Lets You Charge Your iPhone With Fire

Available for order today is the BioLite CampStove.The CampStove is able to charge any USB-powered device such as smartphones, LED lights, GPS, and many others.



CampStove maker BioLite says that the device lights quickly and it burns sticks, pine cones, pellets and other “Bio Mass.”

The CampStove also folds for easy packing, weighs only 2 pounds, and retails for $129.

