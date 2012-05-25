Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich Has Some Really Awesome Toys

Ashley Lutz
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is worth $12.1 billion. That makes him the 68th richest person in the world, according to Forbes.He made his fortune as the main owner of private investment company Millhouse LLC, and he’s known outside Russia as the owner of the Chelsea Football Club, an English Premier League football team.

Abramovich was orphaned as a child. He went to public schools and was an average student.

But today has one of the most fabulous lives in the world. From his gorgeous girlfriend and palatial home to his massive security staff and celebrity-studded parties, you’ll hate him by the time you finish reading this.

Abramovich is the owner of Chelsea Football Club, one of the top soccer teams in the world.

His frenemy is fellow oligarch Boris Berezovsky. The two bought a controlling stake in an oil company, now they're battling over $6.5 billion in court.

Abramovich has a security staff of 40 people, which reportedly costs him $2 million a year.

Abramovich was the Governor of the Russian region of Chukotka from 2003-08 and spent $1.3 billion of his own money on the region.

His longtime girlfriend is the gorgeous Dasha Zhukova, a model, designer and magazine editor. They have a son together.

But to be with his girlfriend he first had to divorce his wife, Irina. She got $300 million in the settlement--one of the most expensive divorces of all time.

Abramovich entered the art world with a bang in 2008, spending $120 million on two paintings. The Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud pieces he purchased were for home display.

Abramovich owns the biggest yacht in the world, the $1 billion Eclipse. It has two swimming pools, lasers to block paparazzi and a submarine in case he needs to exit quickly. His master suite is armour-plated.

Forget a tiny private jet: Abramovich gets around on a Boeing 767, which can hold up to 375 people.

He also has two Maybach 62 limos, which he had armoured and equipped with security equipment. The final cost for these bomb-proof vehicles? More than $1 million each.

Abramovich bought nine apartments in London, and then converted them into a mansion. By the time renovations are complete, the 30,000 square-foot estate will supposedly be the most expensive home in the country.

Abramovich also owns a ranch in Aspen worth about $40 million. He once built a custom ice rink for a party that included the Pussycat Dolls.

Abramovich owns the Chateau de la Croe in the South of France. He spent at least $50 million refurbishing it to his specifications. The home is famous because Wallis Simpson and Prince Edward stayed there after he abdicated the throne.

Back in January, Abramovich spent $8 million on the party of the year in St. Bart's. Guests included Rupert Murdoch, Martha Stewart, George Lucas and Marc Jacobs. The Red Hot chilli Peppers performed.

Abramovich bought New Holland Island in St. Petersburg, a former military base, to house his art. He's spent at least $400 million on the island, which is open to the public.

