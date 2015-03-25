Steve Smith's personal photos show his journey from market stall to Poundland multimillionaire

Estatesdirect.com Steve Smith founder of Poundland and Estates Direct.

Poundland founder Steve Smith went from market stall trader to multi-millionaire by the time he was 30 years old.

He was dragged to his father’s stall in Bilston as a toddler, and set up his first high-street bargain goods store when he was a teenager. He turned that into the retail empire Poundland, which he later sold for £50 million ($US74.2 million).

His next venture is EstatesDirect, an online property agent.

After trading a humble townhouse in Wolverhampton, West Midlands for a 15,000-square-foot-mansion in Shropshire in 2000, he told Business Insider how he did it.

Smith also shared with us some early photos from his days on his father’s Bilston stall. We’ve mixed them with other images of his roots in the Midlands.

