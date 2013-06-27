The Remarkable Life Of Marc Rich — The Controversial Commodities Billionaire Who Lived His Life In Exile

Controversial billionaire commodities trader Marc Rich has passed away today at the age of 78 at a hospital near his home in Switzerland.



Rich — who fled the U.S. in 1983 before being indicted for wire fraud and tax evasion — pioneered the spot oil market, amassing a fortune by evading international rules and embargoes.

He founded the company that would later become Glencore Xstrata, but he became truly infamous for trading with with apartheid-era South Africa, Iran, Cuba, and the Pinochet regime in Chile. The honey badger of 1970s commodities trading, Marc Rich just didn’t care.

In a highly controversial move, President Clinton pardoned Rich on his last day in office in 2001.

To some, Rich was an all-star commodities trailblazer. To others, a greedy, exiled white-collar criminal.

Worth an estimated $2.5 billion, Rich was no doubt, well, rich. And he certainly had a crazy life.

