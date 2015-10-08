11 biographies to read if you want to get rich

Chris Jackson/Getty Success is a learnable skill.

If you want to get rich, you might want to start thinking and acting like the rich.

Success is a learnable skill, self-made millionaire T. Harv Eker emphasises in his book, “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind.” Anyone can grow to be successful and wealthy, and one of the best starting points is to read a biography about someone who’s already done it.

“Successful people look at other successful people as a means to motivate themselves,” Eker explains. “They see other successful people as models to learn from. They say to themselves, ‘If they can do it, I can do it.'”

To help you get started on your journey to wealth, we rounded up 11 biographies and autobiographies of some of the richest businessmen, investors, and entrepreneurs in the world. We can’t make any promises that these reads will guarantee you wealth, but they’re sure to provide inspiration.

