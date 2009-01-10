Madoff Man Merkin Intimidated World's Toughest Co-Op Board

Ezra Merkin who lost more than $2 billion with Bernie Madoff, got past the world’s toughest velvet rope so it’s not a stretch to see how he could get investors’ assets.

Who are his neighbours? Only Henry Kravis, Ronald Lauder, Steven Schwarzman, Thomas Tisch…and these are just some of the current residents. (To see the whole crazy list of past shackees please click here.) Hmm, must be some uncomfortable elevator conversations over there for Merkin.

Bloomberg: His no-nonsense demeanor impressed the co-op board, though, and members were so intimidated they asked few questions before he moved in..

From Web site of building biographer, Michael Gross, author of “740 Park:The Story of the World’s Richest Apartment Building” : …co-op board interview at 740 Park was smoother than most, because the guardians of that citadel of finance mistook him for rabbi (he was actually the secular head of a synagogue founded by his philanthropist father)–and were either afraid of offending him or of violating his civil rights.

The tough guy act wasn’t limited to co-op buildings.

Bloomberg: Merkin was equally brusque with executives of a New York charity he asked to invest with one of his funds, said Laura Goldman, who runs money management firm LSG Capital in Tel Aviv. After arriving more than an hour late to a meeting in 2000, he became impatient when asked for details, Goldman recalled. The charity, which she served as an informal adviser and wouldn’t name, decided against giving him funds.

“This Merkin had sway over people like crazy. They were grown men and they barely got out of the meeting without signing over their lives,” Goldman said. “He’s very arrogant, and when you ask questions he makes it like, ‘Why are you asking me a question?'”



