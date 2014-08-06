More Pro Baseball Players Will Be Named In Doping Scandal

ESPN Anthony Bosch is escorted by DEA agents.

Federal authorities have charged Anthony Bosch, the founder of the now-defunct Biogenesis clinic, with distributing testosterone to athletes, including Major League Baseball players and minors.

Previously, an investigation of the clinic by Major League Baseball led to the suspensions of 14 players, including Alex Rodriguez for the entire 2014 season.

Now there is a report that more baseball players have been linked to the clinic and those names will eventually be revealed.

Two law enforcement sources tell me investigation revealed previously unnamed MLB players. Names will be revealed. Expect more suspensions.

— T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) August 5, 2014

This latest development shows that MLB is far from putting the steroids era in the rearview mirror.

Bosch will plead guilty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.