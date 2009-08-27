Biofuel Is Going Bust, But It Gets The Most Subsidies

The biofuel industry is going bust, says the Wall Street Journal in a really long report.



The story goes over the industry’s decline in detail, and if you’re interested it’s worth a full read, just set aside a few minutes. Here’s the most eye popping thing we read in the story:

Critics of the biofuels boom say government support helped create the mess in the first place. In 2007, biofuels including ethanol received $3.25 billion in subsidies and support — more than nuclear, solar or any other energy source, according to the Energy Information Administration. With new stimulus funding, this figure is expected to jump. New Energy Finance Ltd., an alternative-energy research firm, estimates that blending mandates alone would provide over $33 billion in tax credits to the biofuels industry from 2009 through 2013.

Not all biofuels may be worth the investment because they divert land from food crops, are expensive to produce and may be eclipsed by the electric car. One fact cited against biofuels: If the entire U.S. supply of vegetable oils and animal fats were diverted to make biodiesel, production still would amount to at most 7% of U.S. diesel demand. Continue at WSJ →

