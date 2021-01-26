A Mexican company is turning leftover avocado pits into biodegradable silverware

Jacqueline Baylon, Amelia Kosciulek

  • Last year, Americans consumed over 6 billion avocados, leaving behind tons of inedible pits that turn into food waste.
  • The Mexican company Biofase converts around 130 tons of avocado seeds a month into forks, knives, spoons, and straws.
  • The company claims its bioplastic food products have a lower carbon footprint than any other comparable material â€” even paper.
