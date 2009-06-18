Biodegradable Plastic Bags Aren't Good For The Environment

PG&E overestimates its solar power, which hurts solar providers. [Greentech Media]
Electricity demand was down in March, the 8th straight monthly decline. [EIA]
Mexico is running out of oil at a key oilfield. [Calgary Herald]
There’s not enough money being saved to safely dismantle old nuclear reactors. [AP]
Once we see a draw down in distillate oil stocks we can see real recovery. [FT]
Asbestos contaminated Montana town receives $230 million in EPA aid. [CNN]
Analyst: First Solar could be best seller in 2009, but will be knocked off in 2010. [PV Tech]
History of High Concentration Photovoltaics company GreenVolts [Greentech Media]
4 reasons that California doesn’t have a feed-in solar program. [Earth2Tech]
Senate approves plan to get 15% of our energy from renewables. [Reuters]
We have a lot more natural gas than we thought. [NYT]
Biodegrable plastic bags do more harm than good. [Guardian]
